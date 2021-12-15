Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Expands Reach into the NFT Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Expands Reach into the NFT Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- fastest, cheapest ETH to WETH bridging for projects on Polygon network -

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships.

Umbria_expands_reach_into_NFT_market.jpg

The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria's Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.

Umbria Network is pleased to partner with the following NFT projects, who endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities as the fastest and cheapest method for bridging crypto.

Frontyard Baseball is a P2E gaming NFT with a focus on giving back to youth sports programs within communities. There are only 25,000 players available each with their own special attributes. $125,000 will be donated through the minting process to an underprivileged youth sports charity of the community's choosing. 50% of all royalties on OpenSea will go to the same charity. After the sellout, Frontyard Baseball will be giving away a Tesla to a random holder in the community. Its gameplay is a 9v9 simulated baseball game to play against your NFT friends.

Friday Night Punks – a fun hand-made pixelated NFT collection of the best American Football players. These unique NFTs are limited edition punks of favorite players, teams and eras. All punks have different rarity: Star, Superstar or Legend.

They're aimed at fans of American Football and fans of the hugely popular CryptoPunks NFT collection.

The main collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/friday-night-punks
The side collection for Heisman Trophy Winner Legends is here: https://opensea.io/collection/fnps-heisman-trophy-winners-legends

Taco Tribe - The most delicious NFTs on Polygon, the Taco Tribe is a collection of 8,226 generated cute tacos. 150 Tacos are dropped biweekly with over 500 different unique traits. A percentage of initial sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/tacotribenfts.

CyberPunks Evolved - a collection of 10,000 CyberPunk NFTs inspired by a videogame character of the developers' own creation. They are unique digital collectibles living on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and no two are exactly the same. Owning a CyberPunk gives access to members-only benefits and whitelist to the next CyberPunk REMIX Collection.

CyberPunks Evolved recommends using the Umbria Narni Bridge for transferring ETH to Polygon. Minting now at: https://cyberpunksevolved.store/

Peachy Poodles is a collection of 10,000 randomly generated Poodles for any occasion. Minting is currently in progress by the creator and all Poodles will be minted through the Polygon Network on OpenSea. Peachy Poodles endorses the Umbria Bridge as the cheapest and fastest ETH to Polygon bridge, and recommends it on its OpenSea page as listed below:
https://opensea.io/collection/peachy-poodles

Beluga Bay is a project of 12,000 whales in six fun collections. Because we chose Polygon, we are able to do fun activities with our NFTs like land ownership inside Beluga Bay, breeding, and questing. In addition to our fun project, Beluga Bay Foundation hosts a Polygon NFT Community and Projects Twitter Spaces daily from 2 - 4 PM EST featuring 500+ NFT projects that have migrated to Polygon. In early December, Beluga Bay was rewarded with an exciting grant opportunity that will cover the infrastructure needed to build a community-based polygon-specific ecosystem. Beluga Bay is involved with various charity organizations focused on cancer and ocean cleanup. We are very happy to be partnered with Umbria for all of our bridging needs.
https://opensea.io/collection/beluga-bay-season-one

PolyChainPunks are 8,888 left facing punks that live on the Polygon Chain. The Human species lived peacefully until the Alien faction invaded. The 3 Alien factions are the Greens, they are mostly neutral and peace loving, the Blues were just and loyal and in charge of keeping the order; then there are the Reds, the violent, warmonger faction.

Will the PolyChainPunks and Aliens learn to live in harmony? Will there be war in the Polygon Chain? Find out for yourself, own a Season 1 PolyChainPunk for a spot on Season 2. https://linktr.ee/PolyChainPunks

NummyBoy is a 3D printable NFT project. Buying a NummyBoy puts your Nummy into a monthly lottery to get it 3D printed once we reach 5000 owners. Owning the NFT and physical 3D model increases the value of your collection. Support the project so people can own a physical 3D model NummyBoy . The website is https://nummy.studio

Additionally, Umbria Network is proud to announce its partnership with Clover Finance. The Narni Bridge widget, integrated by Clover Finance, will enable users of the Clover Wallet to easily migrate their assets between the Ethereum and Polygon networks extremely cheaply and quickly.

"Increasing numbers of projects are electing to deploy their NFTs on Polygon due to the advantages in transaction-cost and speed compared to Ethereum. Umbria provides the final piece of the puzzle by enabling communities to onboard to Polygon very quickly and cheaply. The word is getting out and we're seeing rapid uptake of Narni," said Barney Chambers, Co-lead Developer at Umbria. "The NFT space is developing apace and it's great to see more NFTs with use cases beyond their intrinsic scarcity plus the addition of gamification elements; this will undoubtedly be a catalyst for further Narni usage."

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

Umbria is a Decentralised Finance protocol, which is demystifying and simplifying DeFi and getting more people earning greater income on their crypto.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto-assets by providing liquidity to the bridge.
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts, governed entirely on-chain. Fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

Contact: Francesca De Franco; +44(0) 794 125 3135 ; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN08697&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-blockchain-plc-umbria-expands-reach-into-the-nft-market-301445525.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN08697&Transmission_Id=202112151049PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN08697&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment