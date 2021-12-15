Logo
GameChanger Partners With Logitech's Mevo to Enhance Live Video Streaming for Youth Sports

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GameChanger's coaches and staff can now easily stream their games using Mevo's wireless live streaming camera

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger, by DICK'S Sporting Goods - the #1 rated youth sports app for live video streaming, team management, and scorekeeping - today announced an in-app integration with Mevo, a purpose-built, wireless live streaming ecosystem from Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions. The integration means GameChanger users can now easily stream high quality, 1080p HD resolution video from a wireless Mevo Start camera through the GameChanger app with one tap. This announcement comes on the heels of GameChanger's expansion into seven new sports, including basketball where the app has added over 15,000 teams since October.

GameChanger_Logo.jpg

"We want to make it easy for as many families as possible to track and watch youth sports," said Sameer Ahuja, President of GameChanger.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for new ways to follow youth sports, leading to GameChanger launching live streaming capability to all users in January 2021. Since then, over 300k games have streamed through the app, making them the leader in the youth sports streaming space. Now, GameChanger is upgrading the streaming experience so coaches and parents using Mevo Start cameras can easily share broadcast-quality video from the field, through a seamless integration with Mevo in the GameChanger app.

"We want to make it easy for as many families as possible to track and watch youth sports," said Sameer Ahuja, President of GameChanger. "Partnering with Mevo gives our users more high-quality video options on the field or court, and just in time for a busy winter hoops season."

Designed for live streaming and recording from anywhere, coaches and parents can use Mevo Start to stream their video using Wi-Fi, a phone's hotspot and even over ethernet*. Mevo Start cameras are built for long streams, with internal battery life of up to six hours each, or users can choose to connect to a power source through USB-C for continuous use.

Suggested retail price for Mevo Start is $399.99 and Mevo Start 3-Pack is $999.99. To find out more about the integration and how to use GameChanger and Mevo at your next youth sports event, visit www.gc.com/home/live-video

*requires ethernet adapter, sold separately

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools, and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 4 million games and over 550,000 teams a year, making them the leader in their space. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is a proud part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods family.

About Mevo and Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Mevo at mevo.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on @MevoCamera. Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or Instagram, TikTok and Twitter on @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

Contact: Cameron Papp, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE07968&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechanger-partners-with-logitechs-mevo-to-enhance-live-video-streaming-for-youth-sports-301445474.html

SOURCE GameChanger

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE07968&Transmission_Id=202112151003PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE07968&DateId=20211215
