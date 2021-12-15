BetMGM Launches Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of Borgata Bingo online in New Jersey. Borgata Bingo gives players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the U.S., as well as to a host of exclusive slot games and jackpot prizes. This is the first bingo product built exclusively for BetMGM by Entain, which leverages the global gaming expertise of Entain as well as its industry leading technology and in-house product development capabilities.

"Borgata Bingo provides players with an engaging digital gaming experience – one that builds upon the fun of live, in-person bingo," said Matthew Sunderland, Vice President of Gaming, BetMGM. "We're pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform as we further expand the Borgata brand online."

Borgata Bingo features both 75- and 90-ball bingo games. In addition to a full schedule of bingo programming, Borgata Bingo players can play Slingo and their favorite slot games, including BetMGM's exclusive networked progressive jackpot games, without ever leaving the app.

Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Borgata Bingo players to redeem their online gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties including the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

BetMGM is currently the top online casino operator in New Jersey, with a reported 30% gross gaming revenue (GGR) market share in October. BetMGM is also the leading online gaming operator in the United States, with an estimated 32% national GGR market share across its live markets: New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Borgata Bingo is available for download in New Jersey on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at https://bingo.borgataonline.com. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. To learn more about BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

