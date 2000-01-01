Steven Cohen Adds to Akero Therapeutics Stake

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Point72 Asset Management, disclosed earlier this week he upped his stake in Akero Therapeutics Inc. ( AKRO, Financial) by 25.25%.

To generate superior risk-adjusted returns, the billionaire guru's Stamford, Connecticut-based firm invests in a wide range of asset classes worldwide. Its long-short strategy is based on bottom-up research processes that focus on fundamentals and macroeconomic conditions.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Cohen invested in 353,163 shares of the San Francisco-based biotech company on Dec. 10, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.03%. The stock traded for an average price of $19.88 per share on the day of the transaction.

He now holds 1.75 million shares total, accounting for 0.15% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has lost 7.64% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2019.

The clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company, which develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, has a $700.56 million market cap; its shares were trading around $19.65 on Wednesday with a price-book ratio of 3.6.

While the stock has posted an 8.62% return since its initial public offering in June of 2019, shares are down nearly 23% year to date.

Akero reported its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 12. The company posted research and development expenses of $19.5 million and general and administrative costs of $4.9 million, both of which were up from the prior-year quarter.

The company also noted that cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities totaled $215.1 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan through the third quarter of 2023.

Akero also provided an update on its pipeline. The Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to its lead program in October, which is investigating the effectiveness of efruxifermin in treating NASH.

In a statement, Dr. Andrew Cheng, Akero’s president and CEO, commented on the progress of its Phase 2b and Phase 3 programs.

“Our team remains focused on successfully completing two Phase 2b clinical trials, and diligently working with regulators to bring efruxifermin (EFX) to market, potentially as a treatment for patients with more advanced NASH who have the highest medical need,” he said. “We are pleased to have received a Fast Track designation from the FDA, which we believe is a testament to the strength of results we observed in our Phase 2a BALANCED study.”

GuruFocus rated Akero’s financial strength 7 out of 10, driven by a comfortable level of interest coverage and debt-related ratios that are outperforming versus competitors.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well, scoring a 1 out of 10 rating on the back of returns on equity, assets and capital underperforming over half of its industry peers. The Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 also suggests operations are in poor shape.

Cohen is the only guru invested in the stock currently with a 5.02% stake.

Portfolio composition

Cohen's $22.74 billion equity portfolio, which was composed of 1,016 stocks as of the three months ended Sept. 30, is most heavily invested in the technology and health care sectors.

As of the end of the third quarter, the guru’s five largest equity holdings were Salesforce.com Inc. ( CRM, Financial), Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial), Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial) and Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG, Financial).