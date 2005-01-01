The Challenge of Analyzing Bank Stocks

Banks are challenging institutions to value and analyze. The challenge comes with understanding what assets are on the balance sheet and the quality of these assets.

The challenge can be likened to that of economic forecasting. The economy is a complex organization made up of hundreds of thousands of transactions every second. Every single one of these transactions has some sort of reasoning behind it.

This reasoning can be influenced by thousands of different factors, which means that in every second, there are potentially billions of mental and physical calculations going on in the economy. Trying to predict how these transactions will develop and influence situations is almost impossible.

Banks are not too different. Every lender will have thousands (maybe even millions) of different risks on its loan book.

It will also be exposed to depositor risks. Trying to predict if depositors will start removing their money from the institution is all but impossible. The decision of consumers will depend on different economic factors. Different economic factors will also influence the quality of the loan book.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) described this difficult situation at the 2005 meeting of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) shareholders. At the time, he was responding to a question from Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) about the responsibility for rating agencies to analyze the books of financial institutions:

"In a bank, you know, it basically is whether the loans are any good. And I’ve been on the boards of banks. And that’s — you know, I’ve gotten surprises. It’s tough to tell. It’s — financial companies — if you’re analyzing something like WD-40, you know, or See’s Candy, or our brick business, or whatever, you know, they may have good or bad prospects but you’re not likely to be fooling yourself much about what’s going on currently. But with financial institutions, it’s much tougher. Then you add — throw in derivatives on top of it, and, you know, it’s — no one probably knows, you know, perfectly, what some of the — or even within a reasonable range — the exact condition of some of the biggest, you know, banks in the world."

To put it another way, there are so many different aspects to analyze with a financial institution, it is almost impossible to understand all the different risk factors. This makes it incredibly challenging for the average investor to understand what risks they are bringing into their portfolio.

I would argue that it is just as bad for institutional investors and, potentially, bank managers. There is no way any bank manager could understand all of the risks the institution is exposed to, especially for the largest lenders in the country.

In 2005, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) also issued his own warning about the state of the financial sector:

"And just as a business that sells natural gas is going to have more explosions than a business that sells sand, a business like these major financial institutions, by its nature, is going to have way more problems."

I am not saying investors should stay away from financial institutions altogether. However, I think these factors are worth taking into account if one is considering investing in financial equities. These companies are incredibly challenging to understand, and some might say impossible to understand. That will expose investors to risks they cannot possibly quantify.

As long as investors understand this challenge, investing in financial companies can be an option. If one understands that a company could suffer a significant increase in loan losses, one can be prepared for this eventuality. If an investor is not prepared for the downside risks, they could end up making a grave mistake.

Considering the risks involved, I prefer staying away from this sector altogether, though I greatly respect those like Buffett who are able to analyze these difficult financial institutions.