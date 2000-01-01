Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Billionaires' Secret to Success: Specialize

Focusing on one sector can yield huge results

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Just now

Summary

  • There are many ways to earn a fortune
  • Many of the richest people in the world have specialized
  • It does not matter what you do if you do it well
As of the writing of this article, the 10 richest people in the world are as follows:

  1. Elon Musk
  2. Jeff Bezos
  3. Bernard Arnault
  4. Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)
  5. Larry Page
  6. Sergey Brin
  7. Mark Zuckerberg
  8. Steve Ballmer
  9. Larry Ellison
  10. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)

Some of these billionaires have become wealthy by running businesses that they purchased from other people. Others have become wealthy by investing in businesses, and some have built huge fortunes in founding and growing businesses of their own.

Although technology is a prominent theme, one could argue that there is no one clear sector these billionaires have built their fortunes operating within. Musk has made his money with electric vehicles. Jeff Bezos' Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) is an e-commerce company, so it is primarily a retailer. Bernard Arnault made his fortune in luxury goods, Gates in software, while Page and Brin developed Google (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial), the world's premier online search engine.

Zuckerberg founded Facebook (

FB, Financial), Ballmer was the CEO of Microsoft (MSFT), Ellison founded Oracle Corporation (ORCL, Financial), the second-largest software company in the world, and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) manages Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial), which has an interest in everything from ice cream to insurance.

There are many reasons why these business owners and operators have become successful. It would be impossible to cover all of the different factors in just one article. It would be impossible to cover all of the different factors in one book.

Nevertheless, if there is just one quality that defines all of these billionaires' careers, I would say it is specialization.

To understand this idea, we need to take a step back and take a look at why their businesses have become so successful. It is not because of one technology. The internet has helped most companies improve efficiency, and software companies like Oracle have been able to capitalize on the booming international connectivity market.

But the internet is just one technology, in just the same way the railroads were a cutting-edge technology 200 years ago. Technology does not make companies. Companies have to make the most of technology. The core of these businesses' success is not their ability to make the most of technology, but their ability to capitalize on their sector niche.

Let's take a look at Tesla (

TSLA, Financial), for example, The company has capitalized on its position as a first-mover in the consumer electric vehicle market to drive growth and create a stronger brand than virtually any other automaker. By specializing on high-performance electric vehicles, it has cornered the market. Competitors are starting to catch up, although Tesla's success has now become a self-fulfilling prophecy thanks to high stock valuations.

Meanwhile, Amazon concentrated on being the best e-commerce retailer it could be for the first half of its life. It has since branched out into advertising and cloud computing, but the group is doubling down on its advantages over competitors even in these markets.

Arnault, who is the founder of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (

MIL:LVMH, Financial), has always specialized in luxury. The luxury goods company has grown rapidly over the past decade as it has focused on acquiring and developing luxury brands. It has avoided investing outside its circle of competence.

There is a lot to learn from this approach. None of these billionaires have built a fortune by throwing money around after things they don't understand. They concentrate on one particular area. They tried to build businesses that are the best they can be in their particular niche, and this approach has yielded tremendous results.

Individual investors can follow a similar approach by focusing on the companies they know best. If they own a business, they can try to be the best business operator in the sector. As the track record of these billionaires shows, staying within one's circle of competence is vital for long-term success.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
