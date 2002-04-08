Logo
CUMULUS MEDIA Launches Talk FM 103.9

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Only All-Talk FM Station in The New York Metropolitan Area

Only New York Radio Station Where Listeners Can Hear The Dan Bongino Show and The Ben Shapiro Show

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA ( CMLS) announced today WNBM-FM, an R&B music format, will flip to WFAS-FM, TALK FM 103.9, on January 3, 2022, creating the only all-talk FM station in the New York metropolitan area. Additionally, the station will begin simulcasting the programming to Cumulus Media’s AM1230Digital, the first all-digital AM station to broadcast in the New York metropolitan area.

Programming for Talk FM 103.9 / AM1230Digital – New Talk For New York will be provided by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, the largest audio network in the country, and will feature talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The preeminent lineup will feature The Dan Bongino Show, The Ben Shapiro Show, The Chris Plante Show, The Michael Knowles Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Jim Bohannon Show. Additionally, the station will be home to America in the Morning, First Light, Red Eye Radio, America this Week/Week in Review, and Real Estate Today. The full programming line-up can be found here.

WFAS-AM 1230 Digital launched in May 2021 as the first digital AM station to broadcast in the New York metropolitan area, the U.S.’s largest DMA. With the addition of WFAS-FM's footprint, the signal will reach well beyond Westchester County, NY, and into large portions of New York City (Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan), the north shore of Long Island, and northern New Jersey.

“Extending our marquis talk programming into New York City is a win-win for Cumulus,” said Dave Milner, President, Operations, Cumulus Media. “The addition of the WFAS-FM signal will allow us to reach even more listeners with the well-known talk shows they expect from us and also provide our advertising partners with premium opportunities in the number-one metro area.”

About CUMULUS MEDIA
Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 412 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Kemp Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63189666-adb4-41b2-a07f-e1b32441830f

