Four Illinois American Water Supervisors Honored by Department of Defense for Support of Employee in National Guard

Four Illinois American Water supervisors were honored last week by the U.S. Department of Defense Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) for their support of an employee and co-worker who is deployed with the National Guard.

Four Illinois American Water employees received the ESGR’s Patriot Award, which recognizes supervisors who are nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator. The Illinois American Water supervisors were nominated by Jack (Jake) Sciuto, a production technician at Illinois American Water’s water treatment plant near East St. Louis, Ill. Sciuto is deployed in the National Guard and stationed in Texas.

Receiving the ESGR’s Patriot Award were:

Fred Campbell, Senior Manager, Production

Mark Barton, Senior Superintendent, Production

Jeff Lampe, Senior Superintendent, Production

Ken Bast, Senior Supervisor, Production

Campbell, Barton, Lampe and Bast received the awards from ESGR representatives at a brief ceremony on December 8 at the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis where they work and serve as Sciuto’s supervisors.

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers, hailing from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner said the company is proud to be a military-friendly company. “We thank Jake (Sciuto) for his service. We support his continued commitment and dedication to the National Guard. It is an honor for our employees, and company, to be recognized by the Department of Defense.”

American Water earned the 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier Diversity designations produced by VIQTORY. American Water provides reliable water and wastewater services to 15 million people across the US, including 17 military installations.

