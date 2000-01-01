Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit; Josh Prewitt, Rackspace Technology, CPO and Andrew Lippert, CTO of McGraw Hill Education Conducting a Fireside Chat

Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit Rackspace Technology Chief Product Officer, Josh Prewitt, will conduct a fireside chat with McGraw Hill Education CTO Andrew Lippert on “Expanding Educational Horizons in the Cloud” at the Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced Rackspace Technology Chief Product Officer, Josh Prewitt, will conduct a fireside chat with McGraw Hill Education CTO Andrew Lippert on “Expanding Educational Horizons in the Cloud” at the Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit.



The Apex Assembly will be bringing together 60+ CIOs and other Divisional Leaders from F500 and Global 2000 Enterprise organizations for the National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit. In collaboration with industry leading speakers and our Sponsors BitSight, Red Hat and Intel, Rackspace Technology, Wiz, Sysdig, OpsRamp, Privitar, and Snow Software, the summit will examine the challenges and concentrate on the most pressing issues that lie ahead in 2021 and 2022.

The Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit will be held on Thursday, December 16th. To register click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Apex Assembly specializes in bringing together technology leaders from the world’s largest companies to discuss technology trends and focus on solving their biggest technology challenges. By uniting exclusive C-level communities, Apex offers unparalleled opportunities to mindshare in a secure environment and collaborate on industry trends, challenges and successes. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, Apex Assembly hosts regional and national events focused on open discussion and education to assist technology leaders in building lasting business relationships. Learn more at http://www.apexassembly.com

