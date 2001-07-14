Logo
InvoiceCloud a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment solutions, has been declared a finalist this week in the international cloud computing awards program, The+Cloud+Awards.

Now in its tenth year, The+Cloud+Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale.

Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards include “Cloud Project of the Year,” “Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud,” and “Best Place to Work in the Cloud.”

InvoiceCloud has been shortlisted in the category Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “InvoiceCloud is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients.

“After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2F2021-shortlist%2F.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in late 2022 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing. The Software as a Service Awards program will soon accept entries for its Spring 2022 program at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2Fsoftware-as-a-service-awards%2F.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud+Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cloud-awards.com%2F.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit+www.InvoiceCloud.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005804r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005804/en/

