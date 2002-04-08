Logo
A Compliance Win: GitLab Inc. Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GitLab Inc. takes another step forward in providing enterprise security assurance at the highest international standard

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL REMOTEGitLab Inc. (GTLB), the provider of The DevOps Platform, today announced that it has successfully obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification issued by Schellman and Company, LLC. GitLab Inc. achieved certification upon its first attempt, demonstrating the maturity and effectiveness of its information security program.

ISO 27001 is an international standard that ensures organizations comply with best practices for information security management. It enumerates requirements for establishing, maintaining and certifying information security management systems (ISMS), including policy implementation, continuous control monitoring, evidence of effective security controls, executive oversight and more. An ISO 27001 certified ISMS enables organizations to manage the security of sensitive assets such as financial information, intellectual property, and personal identifiable information.

“As a global, all-remote company, GitLab Inc. is committed to meeting customer expectations and security requirements at the highest international standard and the ISO 27001 certification helps us meet that goal,” said Johnathan Hunt, VP of Security at GitLab Inc. “We are committed to increasing the breadth and scope of our security controls, and this achievement helps us assure global users and customers of our security excellence.”

We believe the certification empowers GitLab Inc. users and customers to use the DevOps SaaS platform with full confidence that their data will remain secure and that the security program is designed according to the highest international operating requirements. Additionally, with this certification, our customers feel assured and confident enough to reduce extensive, time consuming, and costly assessments, which saves their time and resources.

In addition to ISO 27001, GitLab Inc. continues to invest, iterate, and diversify its security and compliance program. ISO 27001 joins a growing list of GitLab certifications including SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 as well as our self-attestations, ISO 20243, CSA-Star, PCI and more. Follow GitLab Inc.’s Trust Center for updates and more information. For self-serve access to the certification, download the GitLab Customer Assurance Package.

About GitLab
GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. GitLab’s single application is easier to use, leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ registered users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, Nasdaq, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since inception, GitLab has more than 1,350 team members in over 65 countries.

Media Contact
Kristi Piechnik
GitLab Inc.
[email protected]

