Alcon Continues Its Successful Rollout of PRECISION1 Daily Disposable Contact Lenses, Now Available in Key Markets Throughout Latin America, Asia & Europe

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, continues its successful rollout of PRECISION1TM. The spherical lens is now available in key markets throughout Latin America and Asia, and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism is available in markets throughout Europe. PRECISION1 for Astigmatism and PRECISION1 sphere are also available throughout North America.

PRECISION1 contact lenses are designed to address the common reasons why 20% of new wearers drop out in the first three weeks: poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues.3 The lenses provide precise vision, long-lasting comfort and ease of handling to allow new wearers,1 especially those with long busy days, an exceptional lens-wearing experience.

Inspired from the water gradient lens material in DAILIES TOTAL1®, PRECISION1 is the first-and-only contact lens with Alcon’s proprietary SMARTSURFACE® Technology. This features a permanent, micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture at the lens surface that helps support a stable tear film.4

A stable tear film is vital to visual performance and comfort, especially for contact lens wearers.5

“Reinforcing our mission to help people see brilliantly, we are proud of the PRECISION1 contact lens launch, designed for people with an on-the-go lifestyle, in many markets across the globe,” said Antoine Delgrange, Alcon Vice President for Vision Care International Marketing. “We understand the consumer journey can be challenging; so, as an added benefit, we are offering the opportunity for our customers to provide their new lens wearers with an exclusive activation program to make their introduction to contact lenses easy and enjoyable. The program includes resources to increase consumer confidence with their new lenses.”

“I think of PRECISION1 as the contact lens of the future. It’s so comfortable to wear and easy to fit that the wearing experience amazes my patients,” said Dr. Teodoro Tarud, optician and owner of Centro Óptico de la Costa, Columbia.*

The launch of PRECISION1 for Astigmatism provides a significant opportunity to attract new contact lens wearers. Studies show that 41% of patients have astigmatism that needs correction,6 but only 10% wear toric contact lenses.7 "Our patients love the comfort of PRECISION1! This is the best launch I have ever seen. We can fit more patient types now that toric and minus lenses are available," said Fiona Kavanagh, owner and optician at Jennings Opticians, Ireland.**

“We are committed to providing eye care professionals (ECPs) with a comprehensive portfolio of lens-wearing options based on the specific needs of their patients,” said Cheryl Donnelly, International Head of Professional Affairs at Alcon. “Now, with PRECISION1 and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, ECPs and optical retailers can offer more lens wearers a next-generation contact lens with exceptional all-day performance.”

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

* Teodoro Tarud is a paid Alcon consultant.

** Fiona Kavanagh is a paid Alcon consultant.

