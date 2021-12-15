Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Announces Partnership with FBMDS to Drive Further Growth in the LATAM Region

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today it has partnered with FBMDS, an online gaming brand with a diverse portfolio of over 50 products, including video bingo, slots, table games and video poker titles, to further expand its portfolio of customized and high-value online games in the Latin American market.

"Our partnership with FBMDS is a valued relationship for us, as we have the ability to rapidly integrate these popular online games into our gaming platform to offer our Mexican player base the most expansive online gaming experience while delivering greater returns for all," said Jason Drummond, Chief Executive Officer. "The LATAM market presents a unique opportunity given the region's very engaged and diverse player base and we have strategically carved our niche with the success of Vale.mx. By collaborating with FBMDS, Gametech can attract additional players to the platform on a cost-efficient basis while at the same time further penetrating the market by deploying additional games on our entertainment platform."

FBMDS combines today's latest technologies with a proven know-how to bring an engaging portfolio of online gaming content specifically tailored to the Latin American market. The online gaming provider has consistently attracted new players with specific content of Video Bingo, Slots, Blackjack and Baccarat. FBMDS is also well known for its Mythic Link game package which includes, Ancient Tropics, Eternal Kingdom, Natures Paradise and Golden Voyage.

Roberto Regianini, CEO of FBM Digital Systems, commented, "We are pleased to start this business relationship with Gametech and are deeply committed to working towards great common goals for the Mexican market. FBMDS signed this agreement as part of its long-term strategy that aims to go beyond providing great gaming experiences to the Vale. mx players."

About Gaming Technologies

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

About FBMDS

After 20 years conquering the land-based universe, FBM decided to take a new step in the online universe. FBMDS is a brand that combines the latest technologies with a proved know-how, bringing an engaging and diverse portfolio. This portfolio includes specific and premium content of video bingo, slots, table games and video poker. FBMDS brings the expertise and champion legacy of FBM to the digital universe, providing memorable experience to online casino players.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions, among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

