Aspiration Secures $315 Million of Incremental Equity from Oaktree and Affiliates of Steve Ballmer in Advance of Closing Business Combination

Aspiration (“Aspiration” or the “Company”), a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, and InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF) (“InterPrivate III”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Company has secured $315 million of incremental equity financings from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leading global alternative investment management firm, and investment affiliates of businessman and investor Steve Ballmer (“Ballmer”). The new financing includes $250 million in proceeds from the issuance of non-convertible perpetual preferred stock, paying an 8% dividend and redeemable by investors after 9 years, $50 million of investment in the form of mandatorily convertible pre-merger securities of Aspiration purchased at a SPAC equivalent price of $11 and $15 million of investment in the form of an IPVF common stock PIPE priced at $11 per share closing concurrently with the business combination.

“As fighting climate change continues to become front and center for more people and businesses, Aspiration’s technology, brand and community of members make it one of the most significant new companies in the public markets,” said Steve Ballmer.

“Aspiration is a category creator at the intersection of the growing fintech and sustainability industries,” said Brian Laibow, Managing Director and Co-Head of North America for Oaktree's Global Opportunities strategy. “We're delighted to partner with the Aspiration team as they continue to scale their growth and impact.”

“Raising significant equity now at a premium to the initial deSPAC valuation, coupled with non-dilutive long-term preferred financing, demonstrates a recognition of Aspiration’s accelerated growth this year,” said Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny. “The switch to sustainability will likely be the largest, fastest shift in behavior in human history and we are proud to welcome the support of such respected investors as we move toward a historic listing to bring sustainability services and ESG-driven financial solutions to the public market.”

Ahmed Fattouh, Chairman and CEO of InterPrivate III, added, “The Oaktree and Ballmer financings, secured on attractive terms, confirm our thesis and significantly increase the minimum proceeds available for Aspiration to fully execute against all of its growth initiatives. Our confidence has only grown as Aspiration has generated impressive operating results, forged promising new strategic partnerships, and added world-class investors.”

This additional capital broadens and deepens the roster of blue-chip institutions and leading investors supporting the closing of Aspiration’s business combination, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by InterPrivate III’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement entered into by Aspiration and InterPrivate III. Aspiration now expects cumulative net proceeds exceeding $700 million inclusive of these financings, together with the original $200 million common stock PIPE entered into in August of 2021 and assuming no redemptions from InterPrivate’s approximately $260 million trust account.

Union Square Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisors to Aspiration leading the equity financing transaction with Oaktree. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Aspiration, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal advisor to Oaktree and White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to InterPrivate III.

Recent News Developments

Today’s investment news follows other important developments at Aspiration:

On November 16, 2021, Aspiration+announced+a+partnership with Hanwha Life Insurance Company and Hanwha Solutions, two subsidiaries of Hanwha Group, to bring Aspiration’s sustainability financial solutions, ESG consulting services, global reforestation program, and verified carbon offsets to the South Korean market.

On November 22, 2021, Aspiration+announced+its+strategic+partnership agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and Doha Venture Capital (DVC) to expand access to sustainability services in the region, in line with QFZA’s efforts to develop the world’s first net zero free zones. As part of the agreement, Aspiration will set up operations in Qatar Free Zones to deliver sustainability services, carbon neutrality solutions, and green financial solutions to customers in the Free Zones, Qatar, and across the Middle East and North Africa.

On December 10, 2021, Aspiration+announced+a+multi-year+partnership setting the stage for Athletes Unlimited to run the first U.S.-based carbon neutral professional sports league.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc.

Aspiration is a leading platform to help people and businesses put automated sustainable impact into their hands and integrate it into their daily lives. Aspiration has earned the trust of its more than 5 million members by helping them spend, save, shop, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. For more information, visit Aspiration.com or Aspiration.com%2Fbusiness. Still and video media assets can be found at https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2F56u3yu3z.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., led by Chairman & CEO Ahmed Fattouh, President Nicholaos Krenteras, and Vice Chairman Sunil Kappagoda, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or fintech sectors. InterPrivate III’s Board of Directors includes globally recognized financial services leaders including: former BankOneChairman, John McCoy; former Lucent and Verifone Chairman, Rich McGinn; Pine Brook founder and former Warburg Pincus Vice Chairman, Howard Newman; and fintech investor Gordy Holterman.

