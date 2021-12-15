Simmons Bank and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Announce Agreement to Establish New Full-Service Bank Branch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Simmons Bank and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Announce Agreement to Establish New Full-Service Bank Branch

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Construction set to begin in early 2022 on branch that will include drive thru and ATM

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank and the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc. (ULSTL) announced today the signing of a lease agreement that will establish a new full-service Simmons Bank branch on the first floor at the ULSTL headquarters. Located at 1408 North Kingshighway, construction on the branch is set to begin in early 2022 with completion slated by summer of 2022. The new 2,567 square-foot branch will provide customers access to a full-range of banking products and services designed to help them meet their evolving financial needs and will also include a drive thru banking lane and ATM with after-hours deposit capabilities.

Simmons_Bank.jpg

"Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis to further support our shared vision of empowering individuals and creating economic opportunity," said Allan Ivie, president of community affairs for Missouri at Simmons Bank. "The addition of a branch in the Urban League building creates an anchor in the North St. Louis City community that can serve as a catalyst for additional investment and development along the Kingshighway corridor. Simmons Bank will play a key role in these efforts by providing needed depository, lending and other financial services to the community."

The new branch represents further deepening of the partnership between Simmons Bank and the ULSTL which began in 2019 with a $10,000 donation to support programming at ULSTL. In 2020, the ULSTL purchased their headquarters building 2020 and Simmons Bank assisted in providing financing and, shortly after, approached the ULSTL to discuss the addition of a branch at this location.

"The addition of a Simmons Bank branch represents a sizeable investment in our community," said Michael P. McMillian, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc. "Currently, there is a four mile stretch along Kingshighway from Vandeventer Avenue on the south to Natural Bridge Avenue on the north without a bank branch. This project is a significant step in helping serve the under-banked residents and small businesses of North St. Louis City, especially those along the Kingshighway corridor."

The new branch will be designed and built by minority-owned businesses Grice Group Architects and KWAME Building Group. Grice Group Architects designed the Centene Ferguson Training Facility in collaboration with ULSTL and Centene Corporation. KWAME Building Group constructed the 13,500 square-foot Community Empowerment Center of Ferguson in partnership with the ULSTL in 2017.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC, a Mid-South based financial holding company. Simmons Bank operates over 200 branches in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

About Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc.
The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality and civil rights. As the leading champion of empowerment and opportunity for African Americans, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis envisions a region where all people are valued members of the community; can adequately support themselves and their families; can live in neighborhoods that are vibrant and thriving; and share in the region's prosperity and well-being.

Urban_League_of_Metropolitan_Saint_Louis.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA07697&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-and-urban-league-of-metropolitan-st-louis-announce-agreement-to-establish-new-full-service-bank-branch-301445380.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA07697&Transmission_Id=202112151130PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA07697&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment