GridWise Alliance Appoints Anterix Chief Regulatory And Communications Officer Chris Guttman-McCabe To Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced the appointment of Chris Guttman-McCabe, its Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer, to the Board of Directors of the GridWise Alliance. The addition of Anterix's Guttman-McCabe aligns with GridWise's recognition that a modern electric grid needs modern communications.

Anterix_Logo.jpg

"Perhaps more than any other organization, GridWise clearly and effectively enunciates for policymakers the critical role of technology innovation and evolution in the modernization of our nation's power grid," said Guttman-McCabe. "Since early on, GridWise has been an informed and active voice highlighting the foundational role of private utility communications networks in enabling modern grid technologies."

At Anterix, Guttman-McCabe leads the company's government relations and communications efforts, helping utility and policy decisionmakers understand the power of information technology and data communications to revolutionize critical infrastructure industries. Prior to Anterix, Guttman-McCabe served 13 years at CTIA, including as executive vice president, where he was an advocate for the wireless industry. Following CTIA, Guttman-McCabe founded and served as the CEO of CGM Advisors LLC where he consulted Fortune 100 companies and start-up tech ventures on government relations, communications, business development and market analysis initiatives.

"GridWise member companies strive to embrace new technologies that benefit their operations and their customers," said Karen Wayland, GridWise's CEO. "The addition of Chris to our Board will further strengthen that focus and bring additional technology expertise to our efforts."

In addition to Guttman-McCabe's appointment to the GridWise Board, Anterix leaders have recently been named to the following boards:

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Contacts

Anterix

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected]

James Fuller
Executive Vice President
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
240-393-1369
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY08751&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridwise-alliance-appoints-anterix-chief-regulatory-and-communications-officer-chris-guttman-mccabe-to-board-of-directors-301445578.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08751&Transmission_Id=202112151139PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08751&DateId=20211215
