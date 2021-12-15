PowerBand's DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group Collaborate to Bring Member Benefits through DrivrzXchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PowerBand's DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group Collaborate to Bring Member Benefits through DrivrzXchange

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group collaborate to create a unique experience for CB Auto's 33 million members in 2022.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (

TSXV:PBX, Financial) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DrivrzXchange platform will work in collaboration with CB Auto Group to provide it's union and affinity members with their unique member benefits from within the DrivrzXchange platform.

DrivrzXchange, a multisided marketplace that includes sellers and buyers of all types, will soon offer a seamless path for CB Auto Groups members to buy or sell a vehicle online. CB Auto Group brings over 17 million Union members and their families to the DrivrzXchange platform through its Union Auto Program. There are also more than 16 million "affinity" members nationwide through its Absolute Advantage platform through partner associations such as the University of Florida, The Vietnam Veterans of America, LifeMart, Auburn University, The University of Tennessee among many others. Bringing CB Auto Groups total membership from both platforms to more than 33 million members across the country.

"We are very excited to partner with DrivrzXchange. Our seamless and hassle-free car buying experience at CB Auto Group has established a high level of trust with our members, enabling us to drive qualified sales to the DrivrzXchange platform. We know that partnering with DrivrzXchange will allow us to bring our valued members the opportunity to efficiently buy or sell their vehicle through their multi-sided marketplace. Our mission and goal is to provide solutions and deliver peace of mind, and we know that with our concierge service, we can continue to provide the best car buying experience for our members. It's the future of car buying and we're extremely eager and looking forward to working together." said John Perez, CEO of CB Auto Group.

Darrin Swenson, COO of PowerBand Solutions commented: "We are extremely excited to be able to offer the CB Auto Group members premier access to DrivrzXchange. This provides an exceptional opportunity for CB Auto Group members and is an incredibly efficient way to bring millions of consumers to our network, without the need to spend millions of dollars in marketing and traditional advertising. By offering our platform to their membership, we will instantly provide a compelling marketplace for all buyers and sellers using DrivrzXchange."

Kelly Jennings, CEO added: "We are pleased to offer this unique access to the DrivrzXchange platform to all CB Auto Group union and affiliate association members. This partnership, combined with our compelling finance offers from DrivrzFinancial and our digital retail solutions from DrivrzLane, will deliver a best-in-class experience for anybody looking to buy or sell over the internet. The Drivrz suite is a truly unique offering which will redefine how vehicles of any type are bought and sold online."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™

- is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:
Kelly Jennings
Chief Executive Officer
E: [email protected] P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677817/PowerBands-DrivrzXchangeand-CB-Auto-Group-Collaborate-to-Bring-Member-Benefits-through-DrivrzXchange

img.ashx?id=677817

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment