PowerBand's DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group Collaborate to Bring Member Benefits through DrivrzXchange

DrivrzXchange and CB Auto Group collaborate to create a unique experience for CB Auto's 33 million members in 2022.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. ( TSXV:PBX, Financial) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DrivrzXchange platform will work in collaboration with CB Auto Group to provide it's union and affinity members with their unique member benefits from within the DrivrzXchange platform.

DrivrzXchange, a multisided marketplace that includes sellers and buyers of all types, will soon offer a seamless path for CB Auto Groups members to buy or sell a vehicle online. CB Auto Group brings over 17 million Union members and their families to the DrivrzXchange platform through its Union Auto Program. There are also more than 16 million "affinity" members nationwide through its Absolute Advantage platform through partner associations such as the University of Florida, The Vietnam Veterans of America, LifeMart, Auburn University, The University of Tennessee among many others. Bringing CB Auto Groups total membership from both platforms to more than 33 million members across the country.

"We are very excited to partner with DrivrzXchange. Our seamless and hassle-free car buying experience at CB Auto Group has established a high level of trust with our members, enabling us to drive qualified sales to the DrivrzXchange platform. We know that partnering with DrivrzXchange will allow us to bring our valued members the opportunity to efficiently buy or sell their vehicle through their multi-sided marketplace. Our mission and goal is to provide solutions and deliver peace of mind, and we know that with our concierge service, we can continue to provide the best car buying experience for our members. It's the future of car buying and we're extremely eager and looking forward to working together." said John Perez, CEO of CB Auto Group.

Darrin Swenson, COO of PowerBand Solutions commented: "We are extremely excited to be able to offer the CB Auto Group members premier access to DrivrzXchange. This provides an exceptional opportunity for CB Auto Group members and is an incredibly efficient way to bring millions of consumers to our network, without the need to spend millions of dollars in marketing and traditional advertising. By offering our platform to their membership, we will instantly provide a compelling marketplace for all buyers and sellers using DrivrzXchange."

Kelly Jennings, CEO added: "We are pleased to offer this unique access to the DrivrzXchange platform to all CB Auto Group union and affiliate association members. This partnership, combined with our compelling finance offers from DrivrzFinancial and our digital retail solutions from DrivrzLane, will deliver a best-in-class experience for anybody looking to buy or sell over the internet. The Drivrz suite is a truly unique offering which will redefine how vehicles of any type are bought and sold online."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™

- is being made available across North American and global markets.

