Huron Capital Completes the Sale of Sciens Building Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Huron Capital Completes the Sale of Sciens Building Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sale marks Huron Capital's eighth exit of 2021 and highlights the strength of its ExecFactor® strategy

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2021

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital ("Huron"), announced that it has sold a majority interest in Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens"), a prominent full-service commercial fire and life safety company, to funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). The Company's senior management team, as well as Huron, will retain minority equity stakes in the business and Huron will maintain a seat on Sciens' board of directors.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sciens is focused on the fire detection and security services sector, including the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and protection systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities.

Recognizing notable secular tailwinds including increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, the growing importance of "smart" buildings and systems, and demographic shifts tied to urbanization, Huron, under its proprietary ExecFactor® program, partnered with industry executive, Terry Heath to form Sciens in 2016 to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire and life safety ("FLS") space.

Over the past several years, Sciens made significant investments in people, technology, and corporate infrastructure, including the development of a strategic M&A program. Since its formation, Sciens experienced strong organic growth and completed 13 acquisitions becoming a premier, scaled national provider of mission critical FLS services. These efforts resulted in a greater than 35-fold increase in revenue and EBITDA transforming Sciens from a business vision into a diversified, market-leading FLS platform poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory under Carlyle's ownership.

Terry Heath, Founder and CEO of Sciens said, "We have a clear focus to become the largest independent FLS integrator in North America by building a scalable platform with a world-class management team. As a result of the investments we made, we grew rapidly and successfully integrated numerous acquisitions. We are extremely grateful for Huron's partnership, and I am pleased that Jim and I will be able to continue our work together as board members under Carlyle's ownership."

Sciens has been led by Managing Partner Jim Mahoney at Huron. "We have been extremely proud to support Terry and the senior management team over the last five years. Looking forward, we know that Sciens is poised for continued growth through M&A and would benefit from a larger partner with deep industry experience, and there is no one better to do this than the Carlyle team."

The sale of Sciens is Huron Capital's eighth exit this year.

Baird served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP served as legal advisor to Huron and Sciens.

About Huron Capital
Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital ("Huron") is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing middle-market companies through its proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. Huron prefers complex situations where it can help companies reach their full potential by combining its operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. An early pioneer of the buy-and-build approach, Huron has successfully established six private equity funds aggregating nearly $2.0 billion in committed capital and invested in over 235 companies, and its portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron invests control equity in fundamentally sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron focuses on niche segments within the commercial & industrial services, professional services and consumer services sectors. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Sciens Building Solutions
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Sciens Building Solutions is a company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. The Company's daily mission is simple: save lives and protect property. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

Certain information herein may contain forward-looking statements which are provided to assist the reader in understanding the beliefs and opinions with respect to future opportunities as perceived by Huron Capital and others quoted herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The issuer of these statements undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:
Brent Snavely, Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
(313) 309-9516
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE08806&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huron-capital-completes-the-sale-of-sciens-building-solutions-301445542.html

SOURCE Huron Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE08806&Transmission_Id=202112151103PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE08806&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment