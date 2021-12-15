Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Protiviti's Matt Taylor Named to 2021 Top 25 Consultants List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Consulting magazine recognizes Taylor with Excellence in Client Service award

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Taylor, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2021 'Top 25 Consultants' list. The award recognizes influential consultants at senior levels who are making a significant impact on their clients, their firms and the consulting profession. Taylor is recognized with an Excellence in Client Service award.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

Based in London, Taylor is a leader in Protiviti's U.K. Risk and Compliance practice, helping his clients design and implement sustainable risk management solutions, with a focus on financial crime risk. He typically manages Protiviti teams across multiple continents to provide innovative services that use enabling technologies to successfully deliver large-scale change.

"Matt is always in the trenches with his clients and his teams, working out solutions and taking the responsibility to deliver," said Andrew Clinton, Protiviti executive vice president, international operations. "His efforts invariably bring exceptional results for his clients, and he's a constant inspiration to his colleagues. This recognition could not be more deserved."

Previous Protiviti Top 25 Consultants honorees include: Matt Moore (2020), Jonathan Wyatt (2019), Mike Brauneis (2018), Brian Christensen (2017), Scott Redfearn (2016), Kimberley Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), James Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim Deloach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009). In 2020, Protiviti Senior Managing Director Daniel O'Keefe received Consulting's Lifetime Achievement Award. Protiviti was also recognized recently on Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' annual list for the eighth consecutive year.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request

favicon.png?sn=SF08279&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protivitis-matt-taylor-named-to-2021-top-25-consultants-list-301445527.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF08279&Transmission_Id=202112151104PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF08279&DateId=20211215
