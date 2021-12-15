Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Road to Carbon Neutrality - Toyota Releases 2021 North American Environmental Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota has long been committed to the sustainable development of society and addressing climate change. The company continues to aggressively pursue technologies and find additional ways to reduce its environmental footprint across its North American operations and products with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota_RAV4_Hybrid.jpg

Here in North America, our regional strategy lays out a roadmap for the future, focusing on core areas that will have the greatest positive impact, today and tomorrow. These include:

  • Expanding vehicle electrification
  • Reducing carbon emissions
  • Encouraging conservation through water stewardship
  • Reusing materials
  • Protecting biodiversity

We demonstrate respect for the planet by managing priority issues speciﬁc to the United States, Canada and Mexico. We also engage in outreach by promoting awareness, developing strategic partnerships and sharing know-how with business partners and other stakeholders to create positive change. These efforts are anchored to the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050*. To help us achieve the Challenge 2050, we develop five-year environmental action plans (EAP). Our 2021 report marks the end of the Sixth EAP and the beginning of the Seventh EAP.

Highlights from this year's report include:

  • As the next step in our electrification journey, Toyota announced the Toyota bZ4X SUV, the first of a global series of battery electric vehicles to be introduced under the "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. The bZ4X supports our commitment to increasing U.S. sales of electrified vehicles to 70% by 2030.
  • Toyota entered into a power purchase agreement with Clearway Energy Group to purchase electricity from a 115 MW wind farm in West Virginia. The purchase of renewable electricity supports the company's global commitment to making our manufacturing plants carbon neutral by 2035.
  • Toyota's assembly plant in Indiana is saving an estimated 54 million gallons of fresh water per year by reusing wastewater during the paint pretreat process.
  • We recycled 93.2% of all waste in 2020 and disposed only 1.5% in landfills.
  • We planted 9,000 trees and shrubs to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics. When they reach maturity in about 10 years, they are expected to sequester 200,000 pounds of carbon annually.
  • Toyota provided $150,000 to the World Wildlife Fund to construct 23 miles of fencing for the Wolakota Buffalo Range, which will have 1,500 bison and be North America's largest Native American owned and managed bison herd.

To view the full report, visit Toyota.com/USA/Environment.

About Toyota

Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucksat our 15 manufacturing plants, including our joint venture in Alabama which began production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Ed Hellwig
469-292-1165
[email protected]

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA08727&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-road-to-carbon-neutrality--toyota-releases-2021-north-american-environmental-report-301445552.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA08727&Transmission_Id=202112151116PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA08727&DateId=20211215
