INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (“Organogenesis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2021, an anonymous report was published on Value Investors Club, a website for investors to share ideas. The report alleged that Organogenesis has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. It also claimed that the Company had priced its new wound covering product, Affinity, “exorbitantly high” – and since Medicare reimburses for the product, the high prices make it lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates. The report claimed that Organogenesis was using a similar pricing tactic for its new PuraPly XT product.

On this news, Organogenesis’ stock fell $1.70, or 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Organogenesis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

