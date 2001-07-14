Logo
Sinclair Broadcast Group Partners with the American Red Cross for Tornado Relief

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company has launched Sinclair+Cares: Tornado Relief, a partnership with the American Red Cross to assist those affected by the devastating tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

A focused “Day of Giving” will be held on Thursday, December 16 across Sinclair’s television stations, their newsrooms, Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks and Tennis Channel to raise funds for the Red Cross to assist the affected regions.

All financial donations will be designated to the Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief efforts, enabling the Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from these disasters across Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Sinclair will provide a corporate match of up to $25,000 for the first $25,000 raised through www.SinclairCares.com.

“Local television stations and their ability to reach their communities are crucial in times of crisis, and Sinclair prides itself on being responsive to the communities we serve. In addition to providing critical information, our local stations, their newsrooms, our RSNs and Tennis Channel will participate in the Red Cross’ tornado relief efforts. We are committed to supporting the affected regions and helping these communities rebuild,” said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

“The tornadoes that hit several US states earlier this week were among the most devastating disaster events that we’ve seen in years,” said Elizabeth Penniman, Vice President of Communications for the American Red Cross. “The loss of life is heartbreaking, and the displacement of thousands as we head into the holidays will require the Red Cross to ensure families have access to shelter and critical life-sustaining services in the coming days and weeks. Our organization is grateful for the support from Sinclair Broadcasting Group to help tell this story, as we all work to provide this much-needed, critical support to so many.”

Sinclair is also asking employees and viewers to support the country’s blood supply as the Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Appointments to donate can be made with the Red Cross through www.SinclairCares.com.

To learn more about “Sinclair Cares: Tornado Relief” and how to give back, please visit www.SinclairCares.com.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire our audiences and employees to make a positive impact in our communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair+Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through our media platforms. Recent partnerships include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005778r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005778/en/

