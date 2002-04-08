MICT, Inc. to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. ( MICT), (the "Company"), today announces it has moved the date for its annual shareholder meeting to December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET from December 21, 2021 in order to maximize shareholder participation. MICT’s Board of Directors has agreed to extend the voting period by an additional 48 hours, thereby accommodating the wishes of a large group of shareholders while still holding the meeting prior to the Christmas holiday.



Proxy statements for the annual meeting can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/854800/000121390021062181/ea151341-defr14a_mictinc.htm.

Shareholders who need assistance with voting their shares should call the Company’s proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC, at 888-742-1305.

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI"), its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users.

