Shoe Carnival Pledges $100,000 to Support the American Red Cross Tornado Relief Fund

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that it will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross. The donation will directly benefit relief efforts for those affected by the tornadoes that devastated portions of the South and Midwest this past weekend.

“We are deeply saddened for the families who experienced losses,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful that our team members are safe, and we are proud to support the Red Cross to help families in need in the communities we serve.”

“In the face of disasters, it’s the generosity of donors such as Shoe Carnival that ensures the Red Cross can mobilize comfort and care to people in their darkest hour,” said Chad Priest, CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “We are grateful for Shoe Carnival for providing support to allow our mission-critical services to help alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

Shoe Carnival stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee will also be accepting donations at the register to support the American Red Cross Southern Storms and Tornadoes Relief Fund.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 13, 2021, and prior to the acquisition of Shoe Station, the Company operated 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005873/en/