Safety Smartwatch Device Spacetalk Adventurer Launches in the U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Safety Smartwatch Device Spacetalk Adventurer Launches in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Australian based company celebrates the launch of the Spacetalk Adventurer, offering children independence and parents peace of mind

PR Newswire

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA, www.spacetalkwatch.com), one of the world's leading brands of smartwatches for kids, is pleased to announce its official launch in the United States with its newest device, the Spacetalk Adventurer.

This innovative product combines a cellular 4G phone with a GPS device into a rugged smartwatch for kids. With reassuring safety features such as SOS alerts, Safe Zones, Safe Contact lists, Google Maps powered on-demand GPS location finding, and no-open access to the internet or social media, it's simply a safer phone for kids.

"At Spacetalk, our mission is to help families stay confidently connected," said CEO Mark Fortunatow. "In a world where social media, smartphones, and the like are entering children's lives earlier and earlier, the Spacetalk Adventurer opens the door to a new level of independence, safety, and peace of mind for kids and parents alike."

Parents can manage their child's device and customize its features with Spacetalk's free app, making it even easier to stay connected and ensure children's safety.

"Safety is the pillar Spacetalk and its devices stand on," continues Fortunatow. "Through thorough testing of our products and app, continuous updates on the safety features, and more, it is our goal to provide nothing but the best to our users."

The Spacetalk Adventurer is currently available on SpacetalkWatch.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Bestbuycanada.com for $199.00 (MAP) and works with all US Mobile and Canadian wireless operators except Sprint. The device requires an activated nano-SIM card from your favorite mobile carrier for cellular service.

For more information on Spacetalk and the Spacetalk Adventurer, please visit www.spacetalkwatch.com.

About Spacetalk Ltd.
Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) is a global technology provider of secure communication solutions for families to stay connected and protected.

Spacetalk's range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children (Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer) and seniors (Spacetalk Life) are purpose-built with tailored features, design qualities and best practice data encryption, security and privacy technologies, for families to stay confidently connected. Fun, fashionable, secure and technologically advanced, Spacetalk devices deliver confidence for the child and senior wearer, enhanced controls for the guardian, and engaging functionalities for the whole family to stay connected.

The Spacetalk App is designed to provide a family environment for fun, engaging and secure media consumption beyond its device control functionalities for the guardian. Every linked contact – parents, grandparents, extended family members and friends – regardless of whether they are Android or iOS users, can interact with linked Spacetalk devices and each other through the Spacetalk App.

Spacetalk was founded in 2001 and listed on the ASX in 2003 as MGM Wireless Limited, which developed the world's first SMS student absence notification platform for schools and went on to become Australia's most successful school messaging company. On 12 November 2020 the Company changed its name to Spacetalk Ltd.

Contact Information
Amanda Whited
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY08866&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-smartwatch-device-spacetalk-adventurer-launches-in-the-us-301445628.html

SOURCE Spacetalk

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08866&Transmission_Id=202112151230PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08866&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment