Coway to Exhibit Smart Home Innovations For Healthier Living at CES 2022, On-site & Virtually

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- The premium line, Cowaymega series, featuring Airmega, and Bidetmega, to be showcased for the North American and European markets

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," today announced it will showcase its latest environmental home appliance innovations at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Coway invites CES 2022 attendees to come to the Venetian Expo(formerly Sands Expo), booth #52509, or to visit its virtual 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site' to explore its innovations from the comforts of their home.

Coway_Booth_at_CES_2022__Front.jpg

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is the world's most influential annual tech trade show where exhibitors unveil their latest innovations to the public.

Under the theme We innovate for your better life, Coway is sharing its vision for homes of the future and how next-generation technologies add more convenience to our everyday lives. To offer a glimpse into the future of home technology, Coway will display its innovative water purifiers, air purifiers, and sleep products that elevate how we live.

The exhibition will feature four main zones, 'Smart Sleep Solution,' 'Noble,' 'Icon,' and 'Airmega.' Each of these will showcase how Coway's innovative technologies redefine mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets. The Airmega zone will feature the premium, award-winning lineup of the U.S.-available Cowaymega series, including the Airmega and Bidetmega lines.

Those not in attendance can experience the CES Coway Booth via the 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site'. The digital platform will feature exhibited products, Coway X BTS content, and provide access to on-site events. For press, business partners, and visitors, pre-registration for booth tours and meetings are also available.

"It's an honor to bring our latest smart home innovations, born from 32 years of water, air, and design expertise, to CES 2022. We hope these will give an insight into the potential of how Coway's life solutions can shape our future everyday lives," said Kevin Shim, the Head of Marketing at Coway USA.

WHERE: Venetian Expo Booth #52509, and online at 'CES 2022 Coway Brand Site'
PRESS KIT: Coway Press Kit(Global), Coway USA Press Kit(USA)

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN06579&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-to-exhibit-smart-home-innovations-for-healthier-living-at-ces-2022-on-site--virtually-301444854.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN06579&Transmission_Id=202112151200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN06579&DateId=20211215
