Tricida to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. ( TCDA) today announced that it will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Founder, President and CEO, will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com .

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon, IRC

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]