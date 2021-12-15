Logo
Creatd Completes its Third NFT Art Offering; Ends Auction Having Sold All Ten of "The Madonna Pictures"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

- Results of the auction provide an early indicator of potential value of Creatd's extensive media library

- Beginning today, the Company's Trump Pictures will be listed as part of a new seven-day auction, with bids starting at 0.025 wETH

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), has announced the results of its third NFT (non-fungible token) art auction, featuring pop idol Madonna, which concluded today with all 10 of the photographs having sold during the course of the two hour auction. The auction received a total of over 150 individual bids, attracting the Company's widest participation in an NFT offering to date. The items sold for an average price of 0.0622 wETH, or approximately $240.

Creatd_Madonna_Trump_Art.jpg

Creatd's founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "There are over 200,000 unique images in our collection as well as tens of thousands of illustrations and innumerable hours of video dating back to Guccione's heyday. These assets can be packaged and marketed individually or sold as NFTs, in addition to numerous opportunities to adapt these properties into series and other transmedia projects. Our anticipated NFT technology platform will only enhance that capability. We will utilize blockchain technology to facilitate the marketing, trading, and sale of digital artwork, collectibles, and creator content. NFTs represent one of the exciting new ways for creators to utilize the power of technology to showcase their passions."

The photographs in CRTD's third NFT drop featured pop icon Madonna posing nude for photographer Herman Kulkens while she was a dance student at the University of Michigan in 1977. Of the 10 NFTs sold, eight of them were sold to unaffiliated individuals, and two were purchased by Creatd employees.

Frommer continued, "These auctions provide us invaluable data, quantitatively and qualitatively, and we look forward to sharing insights as we continue to uncover data on both the technicals and the fundamental issues of the blockchain, crypto, and NFT space. Following the successful sale of all 10 of our Madonna NFTs, we are commencing a seven-day auction, listing our one-of-a-kind NFT, the 'Trump Pictures.' Beginning today, instead of its original listing at a fixed price of 240 wETH, the Trump NFT is available for bidding at a starting price of 0.025 wETH, or approximately $100."

To view the Trump NFT please visit our OG Gallery site.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY08954&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-completes-its-third-nft-art-offering-ends-auction-having-sold-all-ten-of-the-madonna-pictures-301445702.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08954&Transmission_Id=202112151345PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08954&DateId=20211215
