Peter Lynch on the Appeal of Smaller Companies

Some investors may routinely overlook smaller companies when managing their portfolio for a variety of reasons, including being unfamiliar with their products compared to larger companies or a perception that their risk-reward ratios are less favorable than large-cap stocks.

Small-cap stocks, however, can offer long-term investment potential for several reasons. Indeed, they can be missed by investment professionals as well as private investors. This can mean there is a lack of research coverage on their past financial performance and future prospects. The result of this may be a stock price that less accurately represents the company’s outlook. This can mean wider margins of safety may, on occasion, be on offer.

In addition, smaller companies can offer stronger growth prospects than their larger peers. By definition, their operations are smaller in size and scale. This can mean there is greater opportunity to grow compared to a business that has already experienced phases of rapid advancement. Moreover, some smaller companies may be younger than their more established, larger peers. Their lack of maturity may mean they have greater scope to expand into new territories and new product segments.

Peter Lynch has a long career of investing in smaller companies. He delivered a 29% annualized return between 1977 and 1990 when managing the Magellan Fund. He has previously commented on the appeal of small-cap stocks. He said, “Big companies have small moves, small companies have big moves.”

Higher risks

Although Lynch’s viewpoint has merit, smaller companies can present higher risks than larger ones. For example, their financial prospects may be less resilient due to a reliance on a smaller pool of customers or because they operate in a more limited range of geographies. Similarly, they may have weaker financial positions owing to their smaller size. This could mean they find it more difficult to cope with periods of weaker operating conditions that do not affect larger rivals to the same extent.

Meanwhile, smaller companies often have narrower economic moats than larger peers. They may have had less time to develop a large degree of customer loyalty because they are relatively immature businesses. Their costs may also be higher because they have not fully experienced the benefits of economies of scale.

In addition, liquidity risk can be higher with smaller companies. A more limited pool of buyers and sellers can mean that holders of small-cap stocks struggle to sell their holdings when required – especially in larger quantities.

My take

In my view, the appeal of small-cap stocks is likely to be largely dependent on an investor’s risk tolerance. Investors seeking companies with less risk because of their strong financial positions, resilient earnings records and wide economic moats may be more suited to larger companies that more frequently offer such traits.

However, investors who can accept less certainty in those areas, as well higher liquidity risks, may wish to consider smaller companies as part of a diversified portfolio. Their lack of coverage among investors compared to larger companies may sometimes throw up atypical risk-reward opportunities and mispricings that offer relatively wide margins of safety.