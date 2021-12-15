Logo
ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Results From the Election of Directors at Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.(

TSX:ABCT, Financial) (the “Corporation” or “ABC Technologies”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on December 15, 2021.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the nine nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated November 4, 2021, as modified by the Corporation’s News Release datedNovember 24, 2021 with respect to three new nominees, were elected to the Board of Directors. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Mel Carlisle

50,155,822

100.00%

0

0%

Patrick C. George

50,155,822

100.00%

0

0%

Burt Jordan

50,155,822

100.00%

0

0%

James Voss

50,096,268

99.97%

12,566

0.03%

Michael Reiss

50,095,768

99.97%

13,066

0.03%

Jonathan Williams

50,096,268

99.97%

12,566

0.03%

Brook Sorensen

50,096,268

99.97%

12,566

0.03%

Barry Engle

50,106,334

100.00%

2,500

0%

Todd Sheppelman

48,633,348

97.06%

1,475,486

2.94%

Shareholders also approved the following at the Meeting (i) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; and (ii) the advisory resolution on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

The Corporation will file a report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, serving more than 25 original equipment manufacturer customers globally through a strategically located footprint. ABC Technologies’ integrated service offering includes manufacturing, design, engineering, material compounding, machine, tooling and equipment building that are supported by an experienced engineering team of approximately 600 skilled professionals and 6,150 employees worldwide. The Corporation offers six product groups: HVAC Systems, Interior Systems, Exterior Systems, Fluid Management, Air Induction Systems, and Flexible & Other.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005965r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005965/en/

