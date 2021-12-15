Logo
GoPro Releases New Features for HERO10 Black, Available Now

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Downloadable Camera Update Includes Support for Max Lens Mod, SuperView Digital Lens at 5.3K60 Resolution and 24 Frames Per Second Video for Film + Television Productions

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a downloadable camera update for its flagship HERO10 Black camera that enables new features and recording options, unlocking even more creative options for HERO10 Black owners. New features include support for GoPro's Max Lens Mod super-wide angle lens accessory, support for GoPro's legendary in-camera SuperView digital lens all the way up to 5.3K60 video and support for 24 frames per second video—a favorite of film and television producers.

GoPro_Max_Lens_Mod.jpg

Starting today, HERO10 Black owners can update their cameras using the Quik app. Benefits include:

  1. Max Lens Mod with 2.7K 4:3 settings: Max Lens Mod is an ultra-wide angle lens accessory for HERO10 and HERO9 Black cameras. It enables incredibly wide, distortion-free video, referred to as Max SuperView, as well as the ultimate in-video stabilization, aptly named Max HyperSmooth, with optional full 360˚ horizon lock. And with HERO10 Black, Max Lens Mod enables 2.7K60 video in both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios for hands down the widest, most stable POV shots possible.
  2. 5.3K SuperView Digital Lens: GoPro's widest, most immersive in-camera digital lens is now available at 5.3K60 on HERO10 Black. At 5.3K60, SuperView captures your point-of-view at a stunningly high resolution and frame rate which results in a "you feel like you're there" visual experience. SuperView is a favorite of those looking to capture their activity as they remember seeing it—only better.
  3. 24 Frames Per Second Video: 24 frames per second video is a favorite of film and television producers, and HERO10 Black now supports 24 frames per second at 5.3K, 5K, 4K and 1080p video resolutions.

To update HERO10 Black, owners need only connect their camera to GoPro's Quik app. You can learn more about the new update for HERO10 Black on GoPro's blog.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

GoPro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF06394&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-releases-new-features-for-hero10-black-available-now-301444564.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF06394&Transmission_Id=202112151400PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF06394&DateId=20211215
