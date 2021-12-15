Logo
The Hanover Contributes $1.5 Million in Support of United Way, Other Nonprofits

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the results of its annual employee giving campaign, raising $1.5 million for United Way and other nonprofit organizations across the country.

The_Hanover_Insurance_Group_Logo.jpg

More than 3,500 employees, representing 82% of the company's workforce, took part in the campaign, raising more than $1 million. In total, the campaign raised $1.5 million, including a matching contribution from The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation. The campaign benefits countless individuals and families in need, providing support and services through nonprofit organizations across the country. Throughout 2022, donations will be paid out to 111 United Way chapters and more than 1,500 nonprofits.

The Hanover has held this annual campaign to solicit pledges for United Way agencies and nonprofits across the country for more than 70 years. The company's United Way campaign has one of the highest participation rates in the world among companies that are part of the United Way's Global Corporate Leadership program, and has a participation rate five times the national average.

"Throughout the year, our company and our employees are there when it matters most, helping our friends and neighbors in need," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "I am incredibly proud of our employees, who continue to recognize the important role nonprofits are playing in our communities, especially during the ongoing pandemic, and generously stepped up to help support so many individuals and families in communities across the country."

"We are grateful for the long-time partnership of The Hanover Insurance Group and its employees, who have supported our communities with their annual campaign," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "The employee and corporate participation rates for The Hanover are certainly impressive; and it's this generosity that enables community partners and United Way to continue to provide vital services to individuals everywhere."

About The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation
The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation, Inc. is the charitable giving arm of The Hanover Insurance Group. The foundation's mission is to enact meaningful and positive change in the lives of underserved children and youth – and empower the difference makers who support them. The Hanover Insurance Group Foundation provides program grants to nonprofit organizations that work collaboratively in their communities, offering new and innovative programs that address the barriers preventing children and youth from realizing their full potential.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:


Emily P. Trevallion

Abby M. Clark

[email protected]

[email protected]

508-855-3263

508-855-3549

favicon.png?sn=NY09122&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-contributes-1-5-million-in-support-of-united-way-other-nonprofits-301445748.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09122&Transmission_Id=202112151414PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09122&DateId=20211215
