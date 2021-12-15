Logo
KRATON RECEIVES ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION TO MANUFACTURE RENEWABLE STYRENIC BLOCK COPOLYMERS IN EUROPE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is pleased to receive the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification to produce ISCC Plus Certified renewable styrenic block copolymers (SBC) at their Berre, France facility. ISCC PLUS certification is a globally-recognized system that provides traceability of recycled and renewable-based materials across the supply chain and verifies that companies meet social and environmental standards.

Kraton will launch the newly ISCC Plus certified renewable polymers as the CirKular+™ ReNew Series, further expanding Kraton's existing CirKular+ product line of plastic upcycling and circular economy solutions. With up to 70% renewable content, the ReNew Series offers customers the opportunity to use the mass balance approach and adopt ISCC PLUS certification to produce renewable products. In this approach, renewable and fossil fuel feedstocks are combined in the production process. The method also enables the tracking of renewable content in the value chain and attributes it based on verifiable bookkeeping. The initial production of the series will start in Europe at the facility in Berre, France using certified renewable butadiene and is expected to increase gradually to meet growing market demand over the coming years.

"The ISCC PLUS certification of one of our European plants is an important step in enabling the biobased and circular economy through our sustainable solutions," said Holger Jung, Kraton Senior Vice President and Polymer Segment President. " Kraton's certified renewable CirKular+ ReNew Series helps propel our customers' commitment to sustainable operations and carbon footprint reduction. By using up to 70% renewable content, the launch of this innovation symbolizes our strong commitment to furthering innovation and sustainability."

Launched in 2020, the CirKular+ product line enables high-performance, innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling using a holistic approach to product lifecycle.

About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton and the Kraton logo are registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Ottun; T: (346) 435-8042
Investor Relations Contact: Gene Shiels; T: (281) 504-4886

kraton_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA08693&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-receives-iscc-plus-certification-to-manufacture-renewable-styrenic-block-copolymers-in-europe-301445762.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA08693&Transmission_Id=202112151425PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA08693&DateId=20211215
