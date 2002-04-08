Logo
FormFactor Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Expand Capacity for Semiconductor Wafer Probe Card Production

GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility, expanding its Livermore, California campus. The 90,000 square foot facility provides the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.

The new building features a class 1000 clean room for the assembly and test of MEMS probe cards, as well as office and warehouse space. The new facility represents a significant part of the company’s plans to invest approximately $70-80 million in 2021 on manufacturing capacity expansion.

The opening of our new manufacturing facility is critical to answer the growing demand for our test technologies,” said Matt Losey, Senior Vice President and GM of FormFactor’s Probes Business Unit. “As our customers expand their chip production, we are dedicated to enabling their test success. Today, we design and ship probe cards with more than 85 million MEMS probes annually to customer fabs around the globe. This new manufacturing center will give us space to grow with the industry in the years ahead.”

FormFactor’s customers include the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, and the company’s probe cards are used to test virtually every type of IC manufactured today.

In addition to its Livermore, CA headquarters and probe card manufacturing center, FormFactor’s US probe card manufacturing facilities include Carlsbad, CA; Baldwin Park, CA and Beaverton, OR.

About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (

FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding FormFactor’s new California manufacturing facility, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trade Contact
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
[email protected]

