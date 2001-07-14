Logo
Mirion Technologies Launches the Hyperion™ Compact Digital Radiation Tolerant Camera

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) (“Company”), a global provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, today announced the release of the Hyperion™ Compact Digital High Radiation Tolerant Camera, now offered in color and monochrome versions. With the Hyperion Compact camera’s digital performance and radiation tolerance, cost of ownership can be reduced while performance is enhanced—all within a compact package.

“By expanding on the first-generation Hyperion camera and continuing to emphasize the key features demanded for surveillance applications and high radiation tolerant Decontamination and Decommissioning (D&D), nuclear power plants, hot cells and lab applications, we created a camera system that advances the product as a superior market choice,” says James Cocks, ​​​​​​​Division President, DMD Americas at Mirion.

The Mirion Hyperion™ Compact camera builds on years of research and development into digital radiation tolerant electronics combined with Mirion’s unique color processing algorithms, to provide an unsurpassed user experience for high radiation tolerant imaging with no heavy radiation shielding required.

“The enhanced capabilities of the Hyperion Compact camera provides longer product life, reduced cost of ownership to our customers, and significant performance improvements while maintaining a 100 megarad total integrated dose specification,” continued James Cocks. “This new product development reinforces our commitment and continued investment of growth in the nuclear power industry.”

For more information on the Hyperion™ Compact Camera, visit mirion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the technology and benefits of the Mirion product’s technology for Mirion and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in filings and reports we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 10, 2021.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

