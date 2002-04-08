NeoGames Signs Agreement with Sisal Şans to Transform Gaming Experience in Turkey with Award-Winning Titles

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., ( NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announces the signing of an agreement with Sisal Şans that grants the Lottery access to the NeoGames portfolio of games for its premium lottery online site Milli Piyango. The contract is expected to enrich the Lottery’s overall gaming experience and customer offering.



Sisal Şans shall receive access to the rich NeoGames Studio portfolio of premium, award-winning games, providing players access to a steady, ongoing stream of new, unique and exciting titles, which is expected to transform the overall gaming experience offered by the Lottery throughout Turkey. The launch is planned to include the popular and successful titles VIP Platinum, Fruity Cubes, Enchanted Winnings and Treetop Treasures with further NeoGames instant game titles to be added over the upcoming months.

“NeoGames has a wide portfolio of exciting and innovative games and extensive industry experience, which is a perfect fit for our commitment to providing our customers with quality and award-winning experiences. Sisal has enjoyed a long-term strategic partnership with NeoGames for more than 10 years, and they’ve helped us to create a successful instant games category in Italy. We are looking forward to collaborating even further with NeoGames as we enrich our gaming site and our systems in Turkey with NeoGames’ games and technology,” said Selim Ergun, Chief Executive Officer of Sisal Sans.

“This is a superb opportunity to enrich our footprint within the European market and to continue building a long-term relationship with Sisal Şans, a market leader in Turkey. We share a common goal to create unique and exciting online gaming experiences and we hope that the addition of our titles to the Lottery’s offerings will help draw in new audiences and support their customer acquisition strategy,” said Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

About Sisal Sans

Sisal Şans is a joint venture among Sisal S.P.A and Şans Digital and Interactive Services Technology Investment Inc., established in Turkey. The company is authorized to operate the games of chance that are approved by Turkey Wealth Fund and subject to the monitoring and supervision of the General Directorate of the National Lottery Administration for a period of 10 years. Sisal Şans is committed to offer more fun to players through its network across Turkey, innovative approach and expertise in the gaming industry, as well as contributing to Turkey’s economy. Sisal Şans holds WLA-SCS:2020 Security Control Standard Certificate and TS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Certificate.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. Statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits and advantages of our partnership with Sisal are forward looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “designed to,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our final Prospectus on Form 424B4 dated September 13, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 15, 2021 and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

