CooperCompanies Sets Annual Meeting and Stockholder Record Dates

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO) today announced that it will hold its next annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 20, 2022, will be eligible to vote on matters presented in the Company's proxy statement, including electing its slate of directors.

