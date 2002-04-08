Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. and Anghami Announce Joint Venture Between Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and Anghami For New Record Label 'Vibe Music Arabia'

Joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and Anghami to provide creative home for Arabic artists of all genres and styles.





Wholly independent label to release music across all platforms in all formats.





Former TikTok executive Rami Zeidan appointed General Manager to lead the new record label.





Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, to merge with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. ( VMAC , Financial) to become the first Arab technology company to list on NASDAQ New York.





Financial) to become the first Arab technology company to list on NASDAQ New York. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. and Anghami earlier announced the submission of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination on October 14, 2021.



NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. ( VMAC, Financial) a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) led by CEO F. Jacob Cherian and co-founders Saurabh Gupta and Abhayanand Singh, announced the launch of a new joint venture record label, “Vibe Music Arabia”, between Sony Music Entertainment Middle East (“SME”) and Anghami.

Officially announced during the XP Music Conference by MDLBEAST in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Vibe Music Arabia will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub to empower musicians, songwriters, producers and content creators to tell their stories regionally and globally. Aimed at showcasing the richness of Arabic music to a global audience, Vibe Music Arabia will strike the perfect balance between its global reach coupled with its deep regional insights to unleash the creative power of a new generation of Arabic artists.

In an official statement, F. Jacob Cherian, Chief Executive Officer of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., commented, “We are extremely delighted with this joint venture that brings together a global music powerhouse with the leading music streaming platform in the MENA region. This partnership will create original music content that will be released on all global streaming platforms and services around the world, maximizing reach and shining a spotlight on emerging music across the MENA region. This joint venture further validates the strength, reach, brand power and growth prospects of Anghami that will soon merge with our SPAC, post the completion of the business combination.”

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” added Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft. Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and, most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”

Through Vibe Music Arabia, artists, songwriters and producers will have access to a range of opportunities to build their brand and reach in the Middle East, as the new label combines Anghami’s unique local insights, rich data and networks with Sony Music Entertainment’s global reach and expertise.

In an earlier official statement, Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists – combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivalled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent. Our partnership with Anghami, a company which has deep connections to Arabic music listeners across the world, is a further validation of Sony Music’s commitment to this fast-growing region. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team at Vibe Music Arabia are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and look forward to seeing the label’s fast-paced growth and success in the years to come.”

Bringing more than 15 years’ experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment, most recently as the head of TikTok MENA’s Video and Creative division, Rami Zeidan will be leading Vibe Music Arabia as General Manager. Commenting on the launch, in an earlier official statement he said, “At Vibe, our approach is simple, to be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow. I am feeling super inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

On October 14, 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. and Anghami announced the submission of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the first quarter of 2022. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector. To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalogue comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com

About Vibe Music Arabia

A new age boutique record label aimed at inspiring the highest potential of the Arab music community through creativity and audience connection. Vibe Music Arabia is wholly independent, geared with the perfect balance of global best practice and deep Arabic insights and culture. Hand in hand with the music community, writers, composers, producers, artists and partners, we will further support the sound of the new generation celebrating the diversity of our region and the unity of our culture. Let's Vibe!

