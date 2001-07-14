Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 2, 2021 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

As of October 2, 2021, Ark Restaurants Corp. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations, exclusively in the United States, that have similar economic characteristics, nature of products and service, class of customers and distribution methods. The Company operates four restaurants in New York City, one in Washington, D.C., five in Las Vegas, Nevada, one in Atlantic City, New Jersey, four in Florida and two on the gulf coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel’s room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The operation at the Foxwoods Resort Casino consists of one fast food concept. The Florida operations include The Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach, JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, The Blue Moon Fish Company in Fort Lauderdale and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores and one in Spanish Fort.

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

