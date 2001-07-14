Improve Contents Claim Experiences for Insureds and Adjusters with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Enservio

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Enservio®, a Solera company, announced that Enservio’s new ClaimCenter application is now available in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

Customers of Guidewire’s ClaimCenter can now conveniently access Enservio’s Ready for Guidewire add-on, creating a pre-built interface between the two platforms. Enservio’s cloud-based contents management solution, ContentsExpress, provides a collaborative environment for policyholders and adjusters to work together on contents claims. With Enservio’s ContentsExpress add-on for ClaimCenter, adjusters can:

Rapidly submit a new claim request and necessary supporting documents to Enservio;

Save time with auto-populated claims data; and

View status updates and the final claim report without leaving ClaimCenter.

ContentsExpress empowers policyholders to create their own contents inventory, increasing control and improving customer satisfaction during the contents claim process. ContentsExpress also utilizes real-time business intelligence that allows carriers to unlock the highest quality business outcome for their contents program resulting in fast, accurate, and consistent contents values for their policyholders while enhancing workflow efficiency for adjusters.

“We’re excited that this new add-on provides an improved user experience for our mutual customers,” said Tim Sixta, Director, Product Management, Solera. “We believe the add-on provides an intuitive environment for the user that eliminates workflow redundancies and unnecessary communication. The add-on is available in the Marketplace for Enservio clients with a simple download and installation.”

“We applaud Enservio on the release of its add-on for contents claims,” said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Enservio’s technology empowers policyholders during the contents claim process, enabling policyholder self-service. We are excited to now offer access to this innovative technology to our shared customers.”

About Enservio

Enservio® offers one of the industry’s most robust contents software platform coupled with world-class contents claim services that bring value to the entire spectrum of contents claim management. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Canton, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's website www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557.

Enservio is a registered trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found in the+Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

