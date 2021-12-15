Logo
BioMarin Appoints Former CEO of Celgene Corporation, Mark Alles, to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq:BMRN), a global leader in providing therapies for rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of former CEO of Celgene Corporation, Mark Alles, to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022.

BioMarin_Pharmaceutical_Inc_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to have Mark join BioMarin's Board of Directors. He is a renowned leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, bringing deep operational, financial, business development and commercial experience to our exceptional board," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at BioMarin. "I look forward to the many significant contributions Mark will make as we drive the consistent introduction of innovative and transformational products for patients."

"I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors of BioMarin, a company that shares my dedication to continued biomedical innovation that can be translated into breakthrough therapies," said Mr. Alles. "I am excited to be part of an organization focused on accelerating drug discovery and development, product approvals, and successful commercial launches focused on delivering transformational therapeutic options to address unmet medical needs."

About Mr. Alles

Mr. Alles served as Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Corporation, a global biopharmaceutical company, from March 2016 and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from February 2018 until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb Company in November 2019. Prior to these roles, he served as Celgene's President and Chief Operating Officer from August 2014 to February 2016 and as its Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Hematology & Oncology from December 2012 to July 2014. Mr. Alles first joined Celgene in 2004 and served in a number of commercial management positions of increasing responsibility at the company. Before joining Celgene, he held senior commercial management roles at Aventis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Rhône-Poulenc Rorer) from 1993 to 2004. He is currently Chairman of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a public oncology company, and also serves on the boards of Antengene Corporation Limited and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., both public biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Alles received a bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.BioMarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

favicon.png?sn=SF09092&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-appoints-former-ceo-of-celgene-corporation-mark-alles-to-board-of-directors-301445806.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

