Humana Inc. to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Senior management is also scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of each presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

