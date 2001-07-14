Phillips 66 to Speak at Goldman Sachs Energy Conference

Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and other company leaders will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s strategic initiatives, including its focus on energy transition activities, and its continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phillips66.com%2Finvestors. A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,100 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter %40Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005754/en/