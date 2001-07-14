Logo
Allison Transmission Recognized for Supplier Quality by Daimler Truck North America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles is honored to be named a recipient of the 2020 Masters of Quality award from Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), North America’s largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer.

The annual award program recognizes DTNA suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. The named suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support of DTNA and overall performance. This is the fifth time Allison has received this elite award from DTNA.

“The commitment of all our valued suppliers who deliver for us, and for the fleets who keep the world moving, is appreciated and felt now more than ever,” said Jeff Allen, Senior Vice president of Operations and Specialty Vehicles for DTNA. “We are pleased to recognize this year’s Masters of Quality award recipients and are honored by their dedication and partnership.”

“We are proud to receive this award from DTNA as it demonstrates Allison’s commitment to manufacturing high-quality, reliable and durable transmissions that increase customer efficiency and productivity, during an unprecedented and challenging time for our industry,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America OEM Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket for Allison Transmission. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with DTNA to deliver industry-leading propulsion solutions built on years of reliable performance and customer-inspired innovation.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215006073r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006073/en/

