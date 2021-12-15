Logo
Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2023 Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) ("Genworth"), announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. ("Genworth Holdings"), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the redemption of all $308 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.900% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). Cash used for the redemption was approximately $334 million, which included the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 15, 2021.

About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 provider of products, services and solutions that help families address the financial challenges of aging. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, we apply our nearly 150 years of experience each day to helping people navigate caregiving options and fund their long term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, please visit https://www.genworth.com. From time to time Enact separately releases financial and other information about its operations. This information can be found at https://ir.enactmi.com/.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redemption of the 4.900% Senior Notes due 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks. We therefore caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=PH08662&sd=2021-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genworth-completes-redemption-of-outstanding-2023-senior-notes-301445733.html

SOURCE Genworth Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH08662&Transmission_Id=202112151615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH08662&DateId=20211215
