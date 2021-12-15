Logo
Life Time Expansion Continues with Planned, New Athletic Resort within McKinney's Craig Ranch Development in Late 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Following purchase of and multi-million-dollar renovation to former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa, Life Time McKinney will open as 12th location in greater Dallas/Fort Worth area

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time") (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand, announced plans to open a new 100,000-square-foot athletic resort destination as part of the 80-acre mixed-used Craig Ranch development in McKinney, Tx. Life Time came to an agreement with the former owners of Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa for the closure and purchase of the club. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the destination will reopen as one of Life Time's iconic athletic resorts- its 12th in the Dallas-Fort Worth greater market area, following the early 2022 opening of Life Time Frisco.

Life_Time_Logo.jpg

Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch will provide something for everyone from 9 months to 90+. From its Kids Academy and tween programs for Life Time's youngest members to robust studio group exercise classes, group and 1:1 personal training for all members, all the way through specialized programs for active agers and everything in between – Life Time has it covered for everyone. Highlights include:

  • Ultimate boutique destination with dedicated studios for barre, cardio and strength group classes, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga
  • State-of-the art cardio, strength and functional training equipment
  • Designated space for Life Time's signature small group training programs—GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit
  • Eight pickleball courts and a tennis court
  • Outdoor resort experience with a 50-meter outdoor pool, lounge seating and more
  • Full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa massage services

"Life Time has a 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale wellness destinations including greenfield sites, mall re-developments, and vertical residential projects as well as growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in highly desirable areas." said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Craig Ranch is a great community and we're excited to expand our Life Time footprint deeper into the McKinney-Allen area and serve even more families on their healthy way of life journeys.

A waitlist has been established for those interested in learning more. For more information, visit Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life
Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

favicon.png?sn=CG09284&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-expansion-continues-with-planned-new-athletic-resort-within-mckinneys-craig-ranch-development-in-late-2022-301445870.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG09284&Transmission_Id=202112151619PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG09284&DateId=20211215
