eBay Announces Change to Gross Merchandise Volume Definition and Releases Updated Historical Metrics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

eBay Announces Change to Gross Merchandise Volume Definition and Releases Updated Historical Metrics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The company has changed its definition of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to align with customer money flows on its platforms

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced it has changed its definition of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to align with customer money flows on its platforms.

eBay_Logo.jpg

GMV provides a useful measure of the overall transaction volume on eBay's platforms and is correlated to net transaction revenue. The Company has updated its definition of GMV to include all paid transactions on its platforms inclusive of shipping fees and taxes. Previously, eBay reported GMV regardless of whether the buyer and seller actually consummated the transaction. This change has been enabled by the increased visibility derived from the Company's transition to managing payments globally.

The updated GMV definition has an immaterial impact on previously reported GMV. Please refer to the table at the back of this release for a restatement of historical metrics. The restatement of historical metrics, including GMV and active buyers, can also be found on the Investor Relations section of ebayinc.com. GMV under this new definition does not materially change guidance issued by the Company on October 27, 2021.

About eBay:
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

The operating metrics provided in Exhibit 99.1 have been adjusted to reflect certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, which we also believe will assist investors in evaluating eBay's financial performance. The operating metrics should be read in conjunction with (i) the audited consolidated financial statements, the accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in eBay's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and (ii) the unaudited consolidated financial statements, the accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in eBay's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

eBay Inc.

Unaudited Supplemental Operating Data Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)

(In Millions, Except Percentages)




Three Months Ended


Sep 30,
2021


Jun 30,
2021


Mar 31,
2021


Dec 31,
2020


Sep 30,
2020


Jun 30,
2020


Mar 31,
2020


Dec 31,
2019


Sep 30,
2019


Jun 30,
2019


Mar 31,
2019


Dec 31,
2018


Sep 30,
2018


Jun 30,
2018


Mar 31,
2018

GMV as reported (1)

$

19,925



$

22,587



$

24,127



$

23,130



$

22,098



$

24,249



$

18,131



$

18,685



$

17,263



$

18,020



$

18,166



$

19,637



$

18,036



$

18,945



$

19,013


vs prior year quarter

(10)

%


(7)

%


33

%


24

%


28

%


35

%


%


(5)

%


(4)

%


(5)

%


(4)

%


**



**



**



**


Exchange rate effect (2)

$

391



$

1,063



$

879



$

442



$

290



$

(474)



$

(212)



$

(253)



$

(410)



$

(644)



$

(628)



$

(331)



$

(105)



$

676



$

959


GMV at FX-Neutral (3)

$

19,534



$

21,524



$

23,248



$

22,688



$

21,808



$

24,723



$

18,343



$

18,938



$

17,673



$

18,664



$

18,794



$

19,968



$

18,141



$

18,269



$

18,054


vs prior year quarter

(12)

%


(11)

%


28

%


21

%


26

%


37

%


1

%


(4)

%


(2)

%


(1)

%


(1)

%


**



**



**



**































































(1)

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) consists of the total value of all paid transactions between users on our platforms during the applicable period inclusive of shipping fees and taxes.

(2)

We define exchange rate effect as the year-over-year impact of foreign currency movements using prior period foreign currency rates applied to current year transactional currency amounts.

(3)

We define FX-Neutral GMV as GMV minus the exchange rate effect. We define the non-GAAP financial measures of FX-Neutral net revenues as net revenues minus the exchange rate effect.

**

Growth rates for the period excluded as 2017 GMV numbers have not been recast and provided.


favicon.png?sn=SF07971&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-announces-change-to-gross-merchandise-volume-definition-and-releases-updated-historical-metrics-301445911.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07971&Transmission_Id=202112151700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07971&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment