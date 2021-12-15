Logo
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO THE INVESTOR RELATIONS POSITION

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that Jim Stark, the Company's VP of Investor Relations, has decided to pursue another opportunity outside of Darling. We very much appreciate Jim's contributions and hard work on behalf of the Company and its shareholders and wish him the best in his new role and for the future.

Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

In the interim, Melissa Gaither, our VP of Global Communications & Sustainability and former head of Investor Relations, will assume the responsibility for investor relations. For all investor relations inquires please contact Melissa Gaither at 972-281-4478.

ABOUT DARLING

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:


Melissa A. Gaither, VP Global Communications

5601 N. MacArthur Blvd.

& Sustainability

Irving, Texas 75038


Phone: 972-281-4478


Email: mgai[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA09159&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-announces-change-to-the-investor-relations-position-301445792.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA09159&Transmission_Id=202112151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA09159&DateId=20211215
