Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio Buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc

- New Purchases: GBCI, EXLS, FOCS, TWOU, GDOT, WERN, MTDR, OCDX, PRFT, POR, MIME, CSTM, OSIS, HIBB, RVLV, LGF.B, MMS, TDS, VSH, LGF.A, SITC, PRAA, MXL, CCS, ALRM, IHRT, MGI, SWBI, CUTR, GLNG, NUS, PDM, GPRO, BXMT, VG, LPI, QUOT, STEP, BTRS, MTOR, UEC, MYRG, OEC, FLGT, BTU, CWK, NOVA, ZNTL, ARCH, SWX, TEN, UHT, ZUMZ, SFM, CDEV, IRTC, REVG, SUPN, FUBO, SUMO, AMWL, BFLY, AEVA, MUR, SXT, CMPR, ENSG, RM, OCGN, KIDS, BAND, BRSP, SILK, CHK, STEM, MMAT, CLDX, INFI, CSR, MAC, IOSP, ASGN, PLXS, WGO, UPLD, ETRN, MORF, LPRO, CERE, MILE, ALX, CNX, HP, SBCF, IDT, ZGNX, PRTA, ACA, SANA, CRIS, ABUS, INSW, GOSS, DTIL, BCEL, GAN, EBC, BGFV, LXP, FIZZ, ATEC, STNG, SESN, FIXX, KNSA, HARP, ORIC, DM, IBRX, TNXP, ESPR, CSLT, RPD, CRTX, RAPT, AVIR, SNCY, GTBP, SAFM, PRAX, FSR, ESTE, DVAX, KYMR,
- Added Positions: ABM, SMTC, FFIN, BOX, STAG, ARNC, GNL, UCBI, GRBK, MTH, PRG, AOSL, REGI, CSGS, ASAN, EPAY, INT, TRNO, HASI, QLYS, WOW, EXTR, EQC, UNF, LRN, AWR, HR, CERS, PDCO, SCSC, ARI, AFIN, NPO, CNR, OII, CCOI, SAIA, SFBS, GBX, SFL, CDNA, APTS, TWST, SI, AMSF, GEO, PACB, ZUO, CDE, ARVN, ENDP, BANC, MRTN, SGMO, RGR, LMAT, FOLD, NPTN, NCBS, TRUE, TRUP, LILAK, SCWX, TCRR, SPT, NKLA, HRTX, MSTR, PLAB, PRIM, KPTI, MCRB, OOMA, BCRX, LKFN, RCII, EPZM, IRT, MGNX, TBPH, FGEN, GMS, QTRX, PSN, CRAI, HLX, MANT, RIGL, STAA, VECO, AROC, CELH, AMPH, AR, ADVM, PIRS, JNCE, BHVN, SURF, GRTS, ALLO, ANIK, EGP, SAVA, FLDM, ICPT, AMC, CARA, CTMX, SELB, BBIO, SDGR, BLI, RDUS, PBYI, FLXN, HGV, OVID, ODT, INSP, AVRO, RLAY, CYRX,
- Reduced Positions: CROX, AVID, VSTO, WIRE, CRVL, RLJ, FBP, SCVL, ZWS, BRC, THC, KBH, M, SYNA, PIPR, CALX, AMKR, VIVO, POWI, CATY, SM, WING, UFPI, PBF, HSII, AVNT, RDN, NBR, WOR, NX, AAT, RMR, LPX, SWM, UMBF, MED, SHAK, CVCO, CNS, HALO, SIG, BKD, FULT, CSOD, FATE, MHO, TTEK, NWBI, OFG, CSII, MDC, GNRC, HTH, ENS, IBOC, OPY, PZZA, RUSHA, AMBA, CWEN.A, BANF, TEX, CVLT, SEM, NSA, MDRX, NSIT, KFRC, GLDD, BLD, SBSI, RILY, ATKR, ABG, CRK, PFC, NNI, ORA, SIGI, SAH, VRNT, KOS, SLCA, LNTH, CCCC, ARWR, NVAX, PRA, TPH, BL, ATRO, CWT, EME, FCEL, NAT, OIS, SASR, MTEM, USNA, SB, VRTV, AA, AQUA, MTRN, CIR, CRD.B, PLUS, FLXS, SNEX, JBSS, STMP, WSBC, CPRX, SLDB, BHLB, CCBG,
- Sold Out: ISBC, CLF, DAR, SLAB, ESNT, MOG.A, APPS, NMRK, SNBR, SHO, WD, CZR, ENVA, DECK, HI, RH, EVTC, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, NVRO, XHR, EAT, OMI, ADNT, CNNE, MEI, TCBI, INOV, TXRH, KW, EVRI, PLUG, AAWW, MBUU, AMEH, WMS, FIBK, PJT, KTB, ALE, AHCO, ANDE, CALM, ROCK, INSG, MRTX, TROX, FCPT, FORM, SHEN, VC, TNDM, SIEN, PHR, MSEX, NJR, CMRE, ABCB, AVA, IMAX, LDL, OSTK, HLIO, HVT, SSB, PFSI, QTS, MGNI, ARDX, LOB, RRR, PUMP, BKH, NG, SYKE, VGR, WDFC, WKHS, PTGX, SMPL, RDFN, TALO, YETI, LXRX, TBBK, GPRE, KIN, CTRE, DNOW, SAFE, AIN, BGCP, DRNA, GOLF, CNDT, GSHD, RUBY, BMI, CTRN, CMCO, DRH, EGBN, FELE, HTLD, IVC, MGEE, HOPE, SJI, ERII, CIO, GWB, COLL, AXSM, KDMN, ORGO, YEXT, GPMT, AAN, ACAD, CEVA, CHCO, CBU, CMTL, EBIX, THFF, AJRD, ITRI, LBAI, LANC, ONB, POLY, RWT, RAD, SCHN, WNC, TITN, IOVA, BCOV, AHH, SNR, RCKT, KURA, PFGC, NEX, KRYS, AGS, BV, TBIO, ARLO, AOUT, CGNT, CGNT, BRKL, CLAR, CWCO, CCRN, FBNC, FLIC, GFF, HWKN, NWE, ZEUS, PCH, RBCAA, SAFT, UBSI, VSEC, SCOR, PZN, CCXI, ENTA, RVNC, FFWM, SPNE, CFMS, AVTX, ATNX, MRSN, RFL, YMAB, AXNX, OYST, RVMD, GYRO, ITIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP DISCIPLINED SMALL CAP PORTFOLIO
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 38,213 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio.
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 24,494 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 43,260 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio.
- Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 49,807 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 47,911 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 49,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.25 and $126.24, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 1471.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 795.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $82.39, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 533.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.44 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Box Inc (BOX)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Box Inc by 223.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 98,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 525.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 392.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52.Sold Out: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.44 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.39.Sold Out: Moog Inc (MOG.A)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.Reduced: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 71.99%. The sale prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 6,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 70.77%. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 18,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 64.27%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 80.25%. The sale prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CorVel Corp (CRVL)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in CorVel Corp by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $133.52 and $186.73, with an estimated average price of $156.2. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 82%. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.
