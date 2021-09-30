Logo
Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio Buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, ABM Industries Inc, 2U Inc, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Essent Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio owns 622 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP DISCIPLINED SMALL CAP PORTFOLIO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+disciplined+small+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP DISCIPLINED SMALL CAP PORTFOLIO
  1. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 38,213 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 24,494 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  3. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 43,260 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 49,807 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 47,911 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%
New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 49,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.25 and $126.24, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 1471.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 795.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $82.39, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 533.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.44 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Box Inc (BOX)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Box Inc by 223.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 98,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 525.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 392.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52.

Sold Out: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21.

Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.44 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: Moog Inc (MOG.A)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.

Reduced: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 71.99%. The sale prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 6,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 70.77%. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 18,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 64.27%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 80.25%. The sale prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CorVel Corp (CRVL)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in CorVel Corp by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $133.52 and $186.73, with an estimated average price of $156.2. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 82%. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.



