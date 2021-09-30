Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio Buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, ABM Industries Inc, 2U Inc, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Essent Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio owns 622 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 38,213 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 24,494 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 43,260 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 49,807 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. New Position National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 47,911 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 49,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.25 and $126.24, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 1471.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 795.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $82.39, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 533.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.44 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Box Inc by 223.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 98,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 525.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 392.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.44 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $84.69, with an estimated average price of $78.18.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 71.99%. The sale prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 6,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 70.77%. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 18,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 64.27%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 80.25%. The sale prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in CorVel Corp by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $133.52 and $186.73, with an estimated average price of $156.2. The stock is now traded at around $203.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 82%. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Vip Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio still held 20,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.