Maxar Reserves May 15 - June 13 Window for First WorldView Legion Launch

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announces it has reserved a window of May 15, 2022 - June 13, 2022 with SpaceX to launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites.

WorldView Legion represents both replacement and growth capacity for Maxar. The six WorldView Legion satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits and provide 30 cm-class resolution. Higher resolution data has historically garnered better price levels given its value to customer missions. Adding satellites in mid-inclination orbits allows Maxar to collect more imagery in the areas with the most demand, as 95% of the world's population lives between plus or minus 50 degrees latitude. WorldView Legion and the existing Maxar constellation assets are broad area collectors that together will provide revisit rates of up to 15 times per day for monitoring missions.

This type of high resolution, highly accurate collection capacity will power wide-area, artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling, sensor-to-shooter applications and the metaverse reference globe. They are also key enablers for deriving highly accurate and lifelike 3D models, which will allow customers to transition from 2D to 3D capabilities that address critical missions such as GPS-denied navigation, simulation and training, autonomy and network planning.

“We continue to execute against our plan to complete the WorldView Legion program to the highest possible standard of quality,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar SVP of Space. “Testing of the first satellites is underway and given the criticality of this mission and a potentially crowded SpaceX manifest this spring, it was important to secure this launch window. I am proud of the team’s progress this year as we make WorldView Legion’s game-changing capabilities a reality for our government and commercial customers in 2022.”

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plan," "potential," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included inthe Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005742/en/